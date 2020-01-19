|
|
LINDA J. WELSH
Oct 8, 1941 - Jan 6, 2020
Santa Cruz
Linda Joy Welsh (Brown), 78, passed away peacefully at her home in Scotts Valley surrounded by the love and admiration of her sisters and dear friends on January 6, 2020. Preceded in passing by her parents JC & Joy Brown and dear friend, Joyce Ellorin, Linda is survived by her sister Cheryl Travis and brother-in-law, Curtis Travis, sister Kevin Ann Rose and brother-in-law Garth, sister Stacie Johnson, nephew Brett Johnson, nieces Cassidy Johnson and Kylie Johnson and her dear friend and honorary sister Rosemary Sanford, plus her true loves, her fur-babies, Clancy, Jasmine and Joey. She also leaves behind many dear friends whom we are honored to call our friends as well. Linda spent her early career teaching elementary school in the Bay Area and later pursued a career with ROLM and Sun Microsystems. After retiring, let's face it she never really retired, she became certified as a Pharmacy Tech and Gerontologist. She felt extraordinary empathy for the memory impaired and was honored to be of service to her clients and their families. We will miss her great sense of humor, indomitable spirit and unparalleled strength. Linda loved all who shared life and laughs with her. She is forever loved and will be missed beyond measure. Remembrances to honor her life would be appreciated by supporting the of Santa Cruz County.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in which we hope friends will join us to share treasure memories and toast a life well lived.
Neptune Society
View the online memorial for LINDA J. WELSH
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 19, 2020