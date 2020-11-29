1/1
Linda Jean Alcaraz
1954 - 2020
Linda Jean Alcaraz
June 30, 1954 ~ November 18,2020
Resident of San Jose
Linda J. Alcaraz, 66, of San Jose, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in a San Jose Hospital with her husband and daughter by her side.
She was born on June 30, 1954 to parents Arthur Hammond and Jeanne Hodgson.
Linda was a native of Santa Cruz and graduated from Harbor High School in 1972. She is survived by her husband Jeronimo Alcaraz and daughter Adreanna Alcaraz.
She also leaves her mother Jeanne Hodgson, sister Cheryl Dangzalan (Dan), brother Gary Hammond and nephew Jason Hammond. Her father Arthur Hammond passed in 2014.
Linda worked various jobs throughout her life and was a devoted homemaker. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 29, 2020.
