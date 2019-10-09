|
Linda Lafaro
May 12, 1945 - Sept. 6, 2019
Resident of Portland
Linda Lee Lafaro, 74 years old, born in Geneva, NY, passed away at home in Salinas, CA on September 6, 2019.
Linda is survived by her sons, Dana and Noah, her granddaughters, Madeline and Veronica, her great-granddaughter Natalie, and her sisters, Helene, Lisa, and Leslie.
Linda spent her whole life caring for others. After graduating from Knapp College of Nursing in Santa Barbara, CA she moved to San Francisco and started her nursing career in the children's ward at UCSF. Linda worked as a nurse in the Mental Health Unit at Natividad Medical Center, Hospice of the Monterey County, the Hospice Caring Project of Santa Cruz County, the Visiting Nurses Association, and the Tribal Health Consortium of Lake County. In addition to clinical nursing, she held coordination and management positions with family and senior care agencies and served as an ombudsman for Ombudsman Advocate of Santa Cruz County.
Linda was an avid walker and hiker who loved nature. She and her late husband Randall Sulger loved camping and spent numerous days and nights in the forests up and down the coast of California. Linda loved to walk for hours up and down the hills of San Francisco and along the tree-lined streets of Portland, OR, a city she loved very much and where she lived from 2016 to 2019.
Linda's lifelong love of live music began in the 60's in San Francisco where she would go to concerts at the Fillmore to see bands like the Jefferson Airplane, Big Brother and the Holding Company, and Country Joe and the Fish. Later in life she could often be found listening to jazz bands at the now defunct Hoffman's in Santa Cruz, and later at the Muddy Rudder, her neighborhood pub in Sellwood, OR. Besides just listening to music, Linda loved to sing and did so in the Cabrillo College women's choir and with the Mendo-Lake Chorus, part of Sweet Adelines International.
Linda always had a smile and a kind word for everyone she met, and everyone she met became her friend. For Linda, a city bus ride often ended with the start of a lasting friendship.
Linda Lafaro will be missed, but never forgotten, by everyone who knew her.
A celebration of Linda's life will be held at 251 Anchorage Ave. in Santa Cruz, CA on Saturday, October 12 from 1pm to 4pm. Please contact her dear friend Linda Robinson at (831) 566-2136 for details.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the ALS Association Golden West Chapter in Linda's name.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019