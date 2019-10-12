|
|
Linda Oster
June 27, 1955 - Sept. 26, 2019
Santa Cruz
Born June 27, 1955 in Takoma Park, MD; Died September 26, 2019 on a much-deserved vacation with her husband.
As a Loma Linda University School of Nursing graduate, Linda worked as an Infection Control nurse for Sutter Health. Always active in her community and church, she chaired the VHM Christian School Foundation Board for over 30 years and served on the Homeowners Board of Pasatiempo. She loved reading, cooking, traveling, winters in Lake Tahoe, and summers by the beach.
Naturally a caregiver, she was always the first to show up at friends' doors with home cooked food when they had experienced a loss or trauma in their lives, and her family has been overwhelmed by the responses in kind by the many she touched.
Linda will be profoundly missed by her family; husband Cyrus Oster; son Nathan Oster and his wife Dominique; daughter Jillian Oster; mother Dixie Roberts; sisters Sandra and Patti Roberts; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and more. Her love for her family and friends was undeniable to all who knew her.
Services will be held at the Santa Cruz Seventh-Day Adventist church on November 2, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. 1024 Cayuga Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95062.
A scholarship fund has been set up in Linda's name at VHM Christian School. Donations may be made at www.LindaOster.life or by calling (831) 475-4762.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 12, 2019