Linda Susan Long

April 18, 1941 - February 3, 2019

Resident of Aptos

Linda Gish was born in San Jose when the valley was lush with orchards. As a young girl she cut 'cots and picked prunes and loved summers where she didn't wear shoes. She met her love and life-long companion, Tom Long, in the 9th grade at Edwin Markham Junior High. They graduated from Willow Glen High School in 1959 and were married one year later.

She loved to travel and after living in Lacy, Washington for a short time returned to California and settled in Santa Cruz County. Linda lived in the Aptos hills and Seacliff for 41 years. She replaced her need for children with "fur people", her cats and dogs.

Linda had a life-long study of design. Along with an innate feeling for color, she brought creativity to anything she did. If she was cooking she knew how to add a little something to make it better. Her understanding of paint and fabric and how to blend textures, along with furniture history/placement was her passion. Linda also loved quilting and was a member of P.V.Q.A. and another small group called Finger Jabbers. She worked with fabrics as long as her body allowed. Linda was also a florist and a member of a team that won at the Carmel Garden Show.

Linda is survived by her husband, Tom Long, sister Julia Morley, niece Carrie Berman, nephew Todd Berman, his wife Geo and their son Joshua, brother Keith Gish, his wife Terri and their sons Mark and David. The family wishes to thank the staff at Satellite Dialysis, Dominican Hospital, Santa Cruz Post-Acute and Hospice of Santa Cruz County for caring for Linda. Bless you all.

Linda was cremated and her ashes are to be scattered at a later date, no services are planned at this time. We have lost an Artist, rest in peace my love.





