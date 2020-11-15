Linda TaylorAug. 26, 1960- Oct. 3, 2020SoquelLinda "Lindy" Taylor, born August 26, 1960, passed away at home on October 3rd surrounded by her loving family. Though she's gone too soon, she lived a very full life. She met her soulmate, Rocky, at 15 years old, where they attended Soquel High. After their marriage, Rocky and Lindy started their own business, Taylorvision Satellite, which they ran together for 30 years, and always considered their customers to be friends. Lindy was devoted to her three children; they truly were her heart and soul. Lindy loved being outside planting flowers and tending to the animals and her gardens, tromping around the property in her gardening boots filled with water to keep her cool on hot days. She loved to bake treats for friends and family, read books, and play "Words with Friends." She had an amazing artistic ability (which she would never admit to), a distinctive style, and a quick and sharp sense of humor ("That's what she said!"). She was deeply committed to her sobriety and her strength and resolve was an inspiration to many family and friends. Her sobriety and her sober community was a great comfort to her during her illness. She loved and was endlessly devoted to her three grandsons. She loved road trips and traveling, and found joy and beauty wherever she went. She was loving and selfless, beautiful on the inside and out, and will be missed by so many. Lindy is survived by her husband of 40 years, Rocky, her children Brandie (Tucker) Sanden, Tawney Taylor (Joey) and Toby Taylor, as well as her grandchildren, Stratton, Hudson, and Easton, and was eagerly anticipating the birth of her fourth grandchild due in December, who will be named in her honor. She leaves behind her mother, Marilyn Robinson, and brothers Kevin (Carolina) and Jeff Robinson. She is predeceased by her father, Tom Robinson. There will be a celebration of her life this coming Spring. If you see a butterfly, please think of Lindy. "A butterfly lights beside us, like a sunbeam...and for a brief moment its glory and beauty belong to our world…but then it flies on again, and although we wish it could have stayed, we are so thankful to have seen it at all."