Lloyd Burdette Robinson
Aug. 28, 1929 - Mar. 12, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Lloyd Burdette Robinson died peacefully in his sleep on March 12, 2020. He had been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2012 but never gave up hope of defeating it.
Lloyd was born in Gravelbourg, Saskatchewan, Canada on August 28, 1929 and the farm life he enjoyed during his early years was always in his blood. Unfortunately, his parents were badly affected by the Great Depression so they soon lost their farm and eventually moved to North Battleford. However, the love of growing fruit and vegetables was instilled in Lloyd in his formative years and remained with him for the rest of his life. Another of his loves was the violin which he learned to play as a young child and enjoyed playing right to the end.
Lloyd was a brilliant student but after he'd finished High School he couldn't afford to go to University so took a position with the Dominion Fruit Company where he worked in the accounting office. However, he soon recognized the need to further his education, so in 1949 enrolled at the University of Saskatchewan where in May 1952 he had the Degree of Bachelor of Arts with Great Distinction conferred on him followed in November 1954 with the degree of Master of Arts. During this time, Lloyd married Norma Dyck (in 1952) and their son Barton was born three years later. With a family now to support, Lloyd realized he should continue his University education, and in November 1957 earned his Ph.D. in Physics at the University of British Columbia. His daughter, Margo, was born soon after in 1958.
With his education now completed, he accepted a position with the Atomic Energy of Canada's Chalk River Nuclear Research Facility in Deep River, Ontario where he worked closely with researcher, Fred Goulding. When Fred Goulding moved to the University of California's Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory (LBL), it wasn't long before he encouraged Lloyd to join him there. It was in 1962 that Lloyd accepted a position with the LBL and he and his family moved to Walnut Creek, California.
In 1969 Prof. Joseph Wampler was working to update the observing facilities at the University of California's Lick Observatory and needed to hire a physicist who was highly skilled in computer design and programming. Because of his close connection with the Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory, the Observatory was able to recruit Lloyd, who was not only an instrumental physicist, but also a skilled computer engineer/programmer. So, in 1969 Lloyd and his family moved to Santa Cruz where he joined the Lick Observatory. It was during this time that the first moon landing was to take place, so one of Lloyd's first tasks was to team with Prof. Wampler (Joe) to integrate the Observatory's Shane Telescope facilities with two NASA gigawatt ruby lasers to measure the distance to the moon. The lasers were fired at a retro-reflector array placed on the Moon by Apollo 11 astronauts and on August 1, 1969 the first measured time delay gave the distance to the moon with centimeter accuracy. Shortly after this success, Lloyd worked with Joe to develop a novel scanner that combined image tubes, electronic readout and computer control to produce an instrument that was unsurpassed in sensitivity and convenience until it was replaced by CCD detectors in the early 1980s. This scanner, nicknamed the Wampler-Robinson scanner, soon became a world-wide state-of-the-art scientific instrument. In the 1973 issue of the Guinness Book of World Records it gave credit to Royal Astronomer Margaret Burbidge for seeing the furthest in space using the Lick Observatory's Wampler-Robinson scanner. This record remained for 10 years until it was finally outdone and awarded to astronomers at a new telescope in Australia—the Anglo-Australian Telescope (AAT). However, the AAT's record was achieved using the Wampler-Robinson scanner that had been installed on this new telescope!
In August 1973 Lloyd attended the International Astronomical Union's conference to present a paper on the Wampler-Robinson Scanner. The conference was held in Sydney, Australia and it was here he met his soon-to-be wife, Sue (Susie). In 1976 they married in Santa Cruz, California and in 1978 built their home there. With three acres surrounding their home, Lloyd's farming roots soon came to the fore, and the property now boasts numerous fruit trees as well as many other varieties of trees and crops he planted there.
Of all his joys, Lloyd's greatest was his family whom he loved dearly. He is survived by his beloved wife, Susie (Edworthy-Gerdes), son Barton Robinson, daughter Margo Clayson (Ron), step-daughter Karen Gerdes (Steven Wykamp), and step-son David Gerdes. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Aaron Clayson (Crystal), Daniel Clayson (Heather), Katrina Clayson, Joseph Clayson, Blake Singer-Robinson, Gabrielle Singer-Robinson and Nicole Singer-Robinson, as well as two step-grandsons Carl Yarroll and Aaron Wykamp. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren: Dante Clayson, Ashlyn Clayson, Brynlee Clayson and Miriam Clayson as well as his brother Melvin Robinson (Lorna), sister Grace Cain (John), four nephews, and a niece.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Peace United Church of Christ, 900 High Street, Santa Cruz. In lieu of flowers, donations to Peace United Church of Christ would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2020