Lois Calkins
92
Aptos
A memorial service for Lois Maurine Calkins will be held this coming Saturday November 9th beginning at 1:00pm at the Episcopal Church of St. John. Address:
125 Canterbury Dr, Aptos, CA 95003 Website: http://www.st-john-aptos.org/
Lois was born in north eastern Washington in May of 1927 and passed late this summer at the age of 92. In between her proudest accomplishments: having three children, and years of public health nursing service. Warren, Deborah, and John. She is survived by John and two grandchildren, Ben and Scott.
She attended High School at Spirit Lake Idaho, and subsequently attended Whitworth college in Spokane, graduating with a degree in Nursing.
She met her husband, Robert Glen Calkins, at a Methodist church gathering. They married and she took a job at a Veterans Hospital in Kentucky where Warren and Deborah were born, while her husband attended seminary school. After completing seminary school, the Calkins family moved to their congregation in South-Bend Washington, where John was born.
After her divorce she pursued and completed graduate work in Public Health Nursing, and upon completion took a job with the Federal Government to helping poorer regions with Public Health Nursing. The family moved to Sandpoint Idaho. After the three-year Federal Grant program was completed, she applied for and received a job in California as a Public Health nurse. She worked the remainder of her career as a Public Health nurse in California, dealing with public health vaccination clinics, - Swine Flu, insuring that tuberculosus medicines were delivered and other community services.
She was a skilled typist - 70 wpm on a manual typewriter, and had great love of music, able to play the Organ and Piano with ease. She would often work as a substitute organist when needed, at church, and even at the Spokane Episcopal Cathedral.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood, an organization with ideals supported by Lois Calkins lifelong Public Health nursing career at the state and federal level.
Rene
View the online memorial for Lois Calkins
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 8, 2019