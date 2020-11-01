Lois G. Hughes-IflandFeb. 11, 1927 - Sept. 7, 2020Resident of Santa CruzLois G. Hughes-Ifland passed away peacefully at her beloved country home with family by her side. She was 93 years old.Lois was born in San Jose, CA to George R. Thomsen and Grace F. (Stevens) Thomsen. Her father died when she was just four months old. Her mother remarried and the family moved briefly to Chowchilla, CA, and then made a permanent move to Santa Cruz where she attended Live Oak Elementary, Branciforte Middle School, graduated from Santa Cruz High School in 1945, and attended Heald Business College.Lois married her high school sweetheart, Kermit L. Darrow. They were married for 11 years and had one child, daughter Lizabeth (Liz). In 1961, Lois married Robert V. Hughes. Together they built their country dream home on 15 acres of beautiful land in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Lois deeply loved everything about country life. The wildlife who visited daily, cozy fires in the fireplace, and the seasonal harvests of fruits and vegetables that she would turn into gourmet meals. It was during these years that Lois developed a passion for gardening. She planned, planted, and maintained the many gardens at her home; formal, woodland, flower, citrus, fruit, and vegetable. In 1997 Bob passed away after a lengthy illness; they were married for 36 years. In June of 2000, Lois married Donald L. Ifland and they enjoyed a few precious years together before his sudden death in 2007. It was through Don she discovered yet another love of gardening; bonsai.Lois will always be remembered for her strength and courage, her love and devotion to family, her love of animals, and her passion for gardening. Her faith in God helped to guide and comfort her in the last few years of poor health. The family wishes to thank Lois' caregivers for their excellent care, companionship, and for the sunshine they brought into her life each day. They would also like to thank Hospice of Santa Cruz for their support during a difficult time.Lois is survived by her only child, daughter Liz (Sam) Evanovich of Santa Cruz, grandson John Evanovich of Issaquah, WA, granddaughter Nichole (David) Torres and three great-grandchildren, Gabriella, James, and Henry Torres all of Santa Cruz. She is also survived by her nephew Richard (Rich) Thomsen, Jr. of Soquel, CA, her sister Virginia (Richard) Jenkins of Mission Viejo, CA, nieces Carol (Kevin) Donahue of Mission Viejo, CA and Susan (Brad) Burlin of Roseville, CA. She was preceded in death by her brother Richard (Red) Thomsen of Soquel, CA.A small family service will be held at a later date to honor and celebrate her life. Donations may be made in her name to High Street Community Church, Hospice of Santa Cruz, or Santa Cruz SPCA.