Lois K. Miller
March 21, 1924-October 9, 2019
Resident of Santa Cruz
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Mrs. Lois K. Miller, at the age of 95. She was born to Francis and Karine Cadwallader on March 21, 1924. She lived most of her life in Santa Cruz, where at age 18, she met the man who was to become her husband, Ken Miller. They had three daughters and after working years for others, they opened their own bar and restaurant supply business, Ken Miller Foods. Upon retirement, they travelled extensively around the country in their motorhome.
Lois had a very green thumb and loved working in her yard. She was a master potato salad and applesauce maker and loved spending time with her family, taking rides along the coast, wandering the aisles of many nurseries and going to casinos with her luckier family members. She didn't mind not winning; she just liked being with everyone. Her home was the one you always knew would have a hot cup of coffee waiting for you when you dropped by.
She was pre-deceased by her parents, her three sisters, her brothers, except for one, her husband, Ken, daughters, Jean and Beverly, and grandson Stevie.
She is survived by her brother, David Cadwallader, her daughter, Joyce Amaya, her grandchildren, Randy McGowan, Michelle Nunes, Leslie Amaya, Kim Sirles and Kathy Sirles, as well as several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
We want to extend our gratitude to the staff of Maple House, who cared for Lois in her last years with kindness and respect.
Rest in peace our mom and grandma; we will love and miss you always. Yours was the epitome of a life well-lived.
Services are pending.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 6, 2019