Lois Ruth LeBarre
1938 - 2020
Sept. 7, 1938 - June 24, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Lois Ruth LeBarre, 81, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on June 24, 2020 in Santa Cruz, California. Lois was born on September 7, 1938 to Bertha Toquthty and Leo LeBarre. She was a native of Oklahoma and was raised in Watsonville, California. Lois graduated from Watsonville High School. She worked for Wrigley's Gum Factory for over 30 years in Santa Cruz, California. Lois was a fan of Nascar, Elvis, George Straight, Tiger Woods, and Rafa Nadal. She was a member of Star of the Sea Catholic Church.
Lois is survived by her sons Robert LeBarre and Peter Ray and daughter Stacy (Todd) Anders; granddaughters Amanda (Carlos) Gemme-Reyes and Mia LeBarre; grandsons Matthew Anders, Josh LeBarre, Christopher (Sokhea) Gemme, Nicholas Gemme, Brandon Anders, and Nico LeBarre; sister Shirley (Jim) Amadon and brother Krandall (Tina Hargrove) Kahrahrah.
Lois is preceded in death by her parents, son David Ray, and brother Ken LeBarre.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice of Santa Cruz County, 940 Disc Drive, Scotts Valley, California 95066.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
