Lorraine Huff Alexander

April 20, 1924 - March 1, 2019

Resident Of Santa Cruz

Lorraine Huff Alexander passed away peacefully in her sleep during the early morning hours of March 1, 2019.

Lorraine was born in Boyceville, Wisconsin, on April 20, 1924. Her brother, Morris, and her sister, Viola, passed away previously. On October 15, 1945 she married the love of her life, Ernest Alexander. Together they had two children: Diane and Daniel.

Diane Alexander Wallace grew up and relocated to North Carolina where she and her husband raised two children: Rodney and Helena. Dan Alexander stayed local, raising his daughter Rachel Jewell, and stepchildren Gina Pye, Sheila Parrott, Jody Parrott, Helena Conner and Joe Parrott with his wife, Frances. Rachel and her husband, Henry, raised three children in Southern California: Kimberly, Nicholas and Stacy.

Lorraine worked for Pacific Bell as a night shift operator for 35 years. When she wasn't working as an operator or homemaker, she enjoyed cooking, gardening and watching movies. In her later years, she enjoyed time spent with extended family and her grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 11th, at 9:00 AM-11:00 AM, Funeral Service Monday, March 11th, at 11:00 AM , Pacific Gardens Chapel, followed by internment at Oakwood Cemetery.





