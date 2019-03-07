Santa Cruz Sentinel Obituaries
|
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
Lorraine Huff Alexander Obituary
Lorraine Huff Alexander
April 20, 1924 - March 1, 2019
Resident Of Santa Cruz
Lorraine Huff Alexander passed away peacefully in her sleep during the early morning hours of March 1, 2019.
Lorraine was born in Boyceville, Wisconsin, on April 20, 1924. Her brother, Morris, and her sister, Viola, passed away previously. On October 15, 1945 she married the love of her life, Ernest Alexander. Together they had two children: Diane and Daniel.
Diane Alexander Wallace grew up and relocated to North Carolina where she and her husband raised two children: Rodney and Helena. Dan Alexander stayed local, raising his daughter Rachel Jewell, and stepchildren Gina Pye, Sheila Parrott, Jody Parrott, Helena Conner and Joe Parrott with his wife, Frances. Rachel and her husband, Henry, raised three children in Southern California: Kimberly, Nicholas and Stacy.
Lorraine worked for Pacific Bell as a night shift operator for 35 years. When she wasn't working as an operator or homemaker, she enjoyed cooking, gardening and watching movies. In her later years, she enjoyed time spent with extended family and her grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 11th, at 9:00 AM-11:00 AM, Funeral Service Monday, March 11th, at 11:00 AM , Pacific Gardens Chapel, followed by internment at Oakwood Cemetery.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 7, 2019
