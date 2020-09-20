1/1
Lorraine Victoria Obrecht
1929 - 2020
Aug. 23, 1929 - Sept. 11, 2020
Scotts Valley
Lorraine passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020 at the age of 91.
Beloved wife of the late Richard (Richie) Obrecht, loving mother of Susan (Mark), Ron (Dayna) and Roy (Khanh); devoted Grandma to four grandchildren: Richard, Eric, Lauren and Lukas.
Born in the Bronx, NY on August 23, 1929 to Italian immigrants, Enrico and Teresa Rotta, Lorraine was the youngest of three. She was preceded in death by her brother, Aldo and her sister, Norma. She and Richie were married on May 27, 1951 and several years later, they relocated to New Jersey and started to raise a family.
Lorraine worked as an executive secretary for many years, and eventually became secretary to the president of the Minwax Corporation.
After retirement, Lorraine and Richie moved from the east coast in 1989, and began their "California Dream" in Santa Cruz County, where they both enjoyed exploring the beaches and parks.
As a long time resident of Scotts Valley, Lorraine volunteered every week at the Dominican Hospital. She was very involved in the Catholic Community of St. Agustin's Alter Society, which gave her much peace after Richie's death in 1998.
She was always artistic, whether it was playing piano, knitting, or painting her beautiful watercolors, which she enjoyed doing into her eighties.
A celebration of Lorraine's life for family and friends will take place at a later date.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sep. 20, 2020.
