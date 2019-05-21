Resources More Obituaries for Louis Bartfield Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Louis Bartfield

1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Louis Bartfield

May 12, 1925 - December 29, 2018

Resident of Aptos

Louis ("Lou") Bartfield passed away peacefully, Saturday, December 29, 2018, early in the morning in his home in Aptos at the age of 93.

Lou is survived by his daughter Amanda Allen and son-In-law Steven Allen, three grandchildren, Sophia Jessica Allen, Gavin Bartfield Allen and Derek Austin Allen, brother Joe Freed (Sharon) of Los Angeles, as well as nephews Steve Freed, Kenneth Freed and niece Karen Freed. He is preceded in death by his mother Bertha of Santa Cruz, uncle Jacob ("Soldier") Bartfield, and his beloved wife Isabel.

Lou was laid to rest in a private family burial in Santa Cruz. Present were those immediate to him.

Lou was born in downtown Chicago where he grew up in the thirties and forties. He worked a punch press in the summers and excelled in football and rowing after school.

Lou was drafted at Camp Grant, Illinois, and was placed in the Army Specialized Training Program College of Engineering and was sent to infantry basic at Fort Benning, Georgia. He was then stationed at Camp Polk, Louisiana, with Company A of the 36th tank battalion of the Eighth Armored Division before being deployed to Europe during World War II. Because of Lou's ability to speak German, which he learned from his mother and in high school, he was eventually promoted to the Military Police, part of the Eighth Armored Division Headquarters, a turn of events that would save his life as his former Company A was decimated at Rheinberg. Lou's service in WWII had many levels of meaning for him and he was forever grateful for this incredible country and to all of his comrades.

After the war, Lou moved to Los Angeles, where he attended UCLA and obtained an Associate's degree in business, a Bachelor's degree in ancient and European history and a Master's degree in journalism. He obtained his real estate license and operated his own industrial real estate brokerage for fourteen years where he conceived the idea of demising industrial buildings to customize the needs of particular business tenants.

In 1973, Lou married Isabel Wallace at the Tavern on the Green in Central Park in New York City. They then moved to France and lived in a suburb of Paris for a year. In 1974, Lou and Isabel moved to Santa Cruz, where they soon purchased an old apartment building on the beach in Capitola. He lovingly restored it and converted it back to its original use as it continues to operate as the Capitola Venetian Hotel. Over his career, Lou developed and operated many successful hotels and commercial properties. He always saw this business as a means of supporting his true passions; writing, art, music and spending time with his loved ones.

Lou enjoyed a zest and enthusiasm for a good conversation. He valued knowledge, truth, and beauty. He lived his life with the tenacious spirit of his uncle, Soldier Bartfield, the champion boxer whom he looked up to as a father.

Any acts of charity can be made in Lou's memory to:

Dominican Hospital Foundation

1555 Soquel Drive

Santa Cruz, CA 95065





