Louis James Wright
August 7, 1930 - August 11, 2020
A Longtime Resident of Santa Cruz, California
Louis James Wright passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020 at Dominican Hospital at the age of 90. He was born to Jesse James Wright and Mettie Izora Davis of Waco, Texas. In 1947, Louis, along with his only sister, Mary Jean, moved to California to live with their Aunt Ezetta Dawson.
Louis attended and graduated from Santa Cruz High School in 1950. Thereafter, he worked for the City of Santa Cruz for 27 years as a sanitation worker and heavy equipment operator and was self-employed for many years. Louis loved God, his church, his Pastor and First Lady. He was a member in good standing at Word of Life Church of God in Christ where he served faithfully as the senior Deacon, Sunday School teacher, and Sunday School Superintendent. Louis was also a mentor to the young men at his church. Whatever he was asked to do—he did—and did it with joy. Louis Wright will be greatly missed by his Pastor, Ernest L. Brown, First Lady, Ruby J. Brown, and the entire Word of Life Church family.
Louis is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse James and Mettie Izora and sister Mary Jean Arnold of Santa Cruz. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Patricia Wright of Santa Cruz, six loving daughters, Joanna Wright (Marty) of Ben Lomond, Ca., Pamela D. Wright of San Jose, Ca., Sharon Wright-Miller (Hank) of Santa Cruz, Ca., Jacqueline Lowery-Sheard of Memphis, Tn., Margo Whisenhunt (Michael) and Sarah Wright, both of Edmonds, Wa., along with ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Louis James Wright will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Word of Life Daily Bread Food Pantry, 849 Almar Avenue, #C-214, Santa Cruz, CA 95060 or the American Heart Association
