Louis Oakley
1938 - 2020
Louis Oakley
December 28, 1938 - August 14, 2020
Santa Cruz / Lake Havasu City
Lou Oakley, 81, of Lake Havasu City, passed away from COVID-19 August 14, 2020. He was born in Brea, KY to Woodrow and Rachel Oakley.
Lou grew up moving across the country with his Mother, sister Woody, and step-dad Jay for most of his youth, going by the nickname Buddy. He went to high school in Fallon, Nevada where he was a stand out bassoon player and car aficionado. Lou eventually settled in Santa Cruz, CA in the late 1960's with his second wife of over 50 years, Sharon.
They owned a successful Volkswagen repair business for over 30 years, before moving to Lake Havasu City and opening a sign shop.
Lou made friends easily, either through his businesses, or while participating in leisure time activities: scuba diving, water skiing, snow skiing, jet skiing, boating and off roading. He also enjoyed photography and won several awards for his underwater photography. A common thread through all his journeys was a love of life and helping others.
He is survived by his sisters, Woody and Linda; brother Don; wife Sharon; daughters Annette, Lani, and Dolora; son Ken; 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be set at a later time when it's safer to gather in groups.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
