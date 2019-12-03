|
|
In Loving Memory
Louisa May (Terry) Smith
Nov. 26th 1923- Nov. 26th 2019
Former resident of Brookdale assisted living in Scotts Valley
Died Tuesday Nov. 26th 2019 on her 96th birthday.
Terry, as she preferred to be called, was born in Pewsey, County of Wiltshire, England on Nov. 26th 1923 to Thurza and Thomas Rudman. She was one of eight children. She got the name Terry when she was in the British army , during World War ll. She was a gunner in the army and was honored by the Queen of England for her work locating German planes during the Battle of Britain. It was during this time she met George Lowder. He was an American pilot stationed in England. They married in Glasgow, Scotland and then came back to the U.S in 1947. It is than that they moved to Ben Lomond to start working at a school called Blake Hammond Manor. It was a home and school for mentally and physically challenged people. To the heartbreak of Terry, she lost her husband just 18 months after they were married, in a terrible accident. She decided to stay on at the school and continue her work with the mentally and physically challenged. She later married Theodore Hammond Smith, the owner and operator of this school. Together they continued to run the school until his death in 1969. On Nov. 13th, 1961 Terry became a U.S citizen. In 1964 she and her husband Theodore and their 3 children traveled around the world for a year enjoying many adventures and learning about different cultures. Just before Theodore's death, the school had closed and in 1971 Terry went to work for the Visiting Nurse's Association as a home health aide and later she became a field supervisor. She worked for VNA for 21 years before she retired.
Terry is survived by her son, Bill Smith of Washington and his wife Sherri, her daughters Buttons Smith of Boulder Creek and Jackie Tripodi of Santa Cruz. Stepdaughter Dr Ruth Smith of Porterville and Stepson John Smith of Idaho and wife Lucille. Grandchildren Jason Smith, Jessica Brookhuis
Bryer Smith and Johnny Tripodi.
Step grandchildren Lisa Barton, Karen Kimber, Mike Smith, Juliet Smith, Stacie Brownlee, Mike Smith, Phillip Smith, Kathleen Turner and Meghan Tripodi.
Great grandchildren Zoey Brookhuis and Ellie Smith and many step great grandchildren.
She is proceeded in death by her step sons Theodore Smith Jr and Michael Smith and son- in- law John B Tripodi.
Terry will be cremated at Santa Cruz Memorial and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Dec. 3, 2019