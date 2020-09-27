Louise Peabody HutchinsonMay 19, 1934 – Sept. 24, 2020Santa CruzIn 1978, Louise moved to the East side of Santa Cruz, bought a bare root persimmon tree from San Lorenzo Lumber and planted it outside her kitchen window. Season-by-season, she tilled the soil in the backyard, tending the dahlia, lilies, and roses. God is in the dirt, she'd say. She loved the smell of it, the feel of moist grit, knowing that the seeds would grow like magic.Although her story started much earlier, the last 42 years of her life were brightest. Those were the years of wonderful people, of great friendships in sobriety, travel, and cooking up the Dolmas of her childhood.Louise, a frank and truthful friend, credited her adoptive parents, Rev. Stephen and Anne Peabody, a missionary and peace activist respectively, for teaching her honesty and integrity. They were "the most wonderful parents anyone could ask for." The family settled, with her older brother Larry, in San Jose. It was idyllic. She squished in the mud of Coyote Creek that ran through the backyard, caught frogs, and learned to prune her mother's roses. Eventually Louise had three girls—Jenny, Jill, and Sara—with Ret. U.S. Navy Capt. Howard B. Hutchinson. They separated in 1970. She finished up a bachelor's degree, raised her kids, and worked as a special ed teacher for 10 years in Santa Clara County.Louise graduated from the first UC Master Gardeners class of Santa Cruz. She helped people with their gardens and later joined the Gardeners' Club of Santa Cruz County where they traded roots and tubers, grafts and bulbs.She met Elizabeth, the love of her life. They traveled, read poetry, and shared an abiding love. Although many years were marred by alcoholism, once Louise sought out sobriety in 1998, she discovered an unexpected joy in new friends and a grounding spirituality she tended like a garden. She meditated on her bench under the wisteria and shared favorite flowers with friends and neighbors. She woke up grateful and at sunset texted photos to her daughters saying: "Another day in paradise!" As she drew to the end of her life, she would tell people to get outside—the world is a beautiful place."What do I want people to remember? That I loved so many people and so many people loved me," she'd say. "It's love beyond riches."In addition to her life-long love, Elizabeth Schick of Peru, and her three beloved daughters: Jennifer A. Hutchinson of Ben Lomond, CA; Jill M. Hutchinson and her wife Nancy Johnson of San Francisco; and Sara J. Hutchinson of San Francisco; Louise is survived by her cousin Andy Wilson of Charlottesville, VA; her childhood friend Sarah Jane Erskine of Fort Bragg, and many, many dear friends. Memorial donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity.