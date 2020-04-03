|
Louise White
Jan 25, 1955 - Mar 24, 2020
Santa Cruz Native
Louise Ann (Strong) White passed away peacefully March 24, 2020 at home with her husband Steve by her side after a 20 year battle with Parkinson's Disease. Louise was born in Santa Cruz, CA to Ernest and Lillian "Pat" Strong and attended Garfield Park School, Bay View Elementary, Mission Hill Junior High, and graduated from Santa Cruz High School in 1973. During school Louise played drums and bells in the school band.
After high school she married her high school sweetheart Steven White and they made their home on the West Side. She worked for Putney & Perry Auto, The Engine Room, and Catalpa Street Garage.
Louise will be remembered by her friends and family for her love of sewing and music. Louise is survived by her husband of 45 years, Steven J. White, a daughter, Brandie, grandson Trevor, her father and two brothers.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2020