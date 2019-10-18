|
Lowell Dean Hervey
Jun 8, 1934- Sep 26, 2019
Watsonville
On Thursday, September 26, 2019 Lowell Dean Hervey peacefully passed away surrounded by his family.
Dean graduated from Harlen High School in 1952 and was active in sports, the marching band and served in the US Navy from 1953-1957. Dean was a building contractor/carpenter for over 50 years and also coached Little League baseball at Pinto Lake in Watsonville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Samuel C. Hervey and Jessie Jacobsen of Harlen, Iowa and siblings; Addie Outhhouse and Ellsworth Hervey.
Dean is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Barbara Hervey and his children; Kelly Hervey Kersten (Rob Nadeau) and Scott Hervey (Deedee Brewer). He is also survived by his sister, Leah Coley and his 6 grandchildren, Ashlyn Kersten DeRego {Matt}, Gavin Kersten {Julia}, Alek Kersten, Garrek Kersten, Anna Hervey, Dean Hervey and 3 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 2 PM at California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery, 2900 Parker Flats Rd, Seaside, CA with a reception to follow at Pajaro Village Clubhouse, 739 Bronte Ave, Watsonville.
