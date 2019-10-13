|
Lucille Palazzo
1929 - 2019
Cottage Grove, Oregon
Lucille (Caltagirone) Palazzo, long time Santa Cruz resident, passed away peacefully in Oregon. Lucille was a stay at home Mom while parenting her family and many foster kids. She later operated The ReRun Shop on Mission for over 20 years. Lucille loved traveling the world, bargain hunting, hiking, pasta, gardening, her dogs, and her amazing Sherman Street neighbors. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Jack, and by her beautiful daughter, Patty. She is survived by her children, Terri, Jackie, Steve, Jake, Loretta, her grandchildren Khalil, Malika, Rylan, and 4 great grandchildren. Please join us for a light potluck and celebration on Sunday, 10/20, from 2-4 at St Joseph's, 544 W. Cliff Drive. Wear Lulu's favorite color, purple!
