Santa Cruz Sentinel Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel
123 South 7th Street
Cottage Grove, OR 97424
(541) 942-0185
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St Joseph's
44 W. Cliff Drive
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Palazzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Palazzo


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille Palazzo Obituary
Lucille Palazzo
1929 - 2019
Cottage Grove, Oregon
Lucille (Caltagirone) Palazzo, long time Santa Cruz resident, passed away peacefully in Oregon. Lucille was a stay at home Mom while parenting her family and many foster kids. She later operated The ReRun Shop on Mission for over 20 years. Lucille loved traveling the world, bargain hunting, hiking, pasta, gardening, her dogs, and her amazing Sherman Street neighbors. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Jack, and by her beautiful daughter, Patty. She is survived by her children, Terri, Jackie, Steve, Jake, Loretta, her grandchildren Khalil, Malika, Rylan, and 4 great grandchildren. Please join us for a light potluck and celebration on Sunday, 10/20, from 2-4 at St Joseph's, 544 W. Cliff Drive. Wear Lulu's favorite color, purple!
Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel


View the online memorial for Lucille Palazzo
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now