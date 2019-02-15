Ludean Sharp Belle

July 31, 1942 - January 13, 2019

Marble Falls, Texas

Ludean Sharp Belle, 76, of Marble Falls, Texas, was ushered into heaven on January 13, 2019, at her home surrounded by family and friends after a short and untimely struggle with cancer.

She was born July 31, 1942, to Virgie (Cooper) Sharp and Harold Sharp, in Carlsbad, New Mexico. She married Gene Belle, on February 14, 1963.

Ludean is survived by her husband of 56 years, Gene, her sons Scott, Shannon, and David, her grandchildren, all Belles, Brandon, Kyra, Monica, Joshua, and Cole, and by her brother Edward Sharp. Mrs. Belle leaves behind aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends made in the various places of residence.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgie and Harold Sharp and by her son, Brent.

A celebration of Ludean's life will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, February 23, 2019, Twin Lakes Church, Rooms 7102 and 7103 (left side of Monschke Hall), 2701 Cabrillo College Drive, Aptos, California, 95003.

Memorial donations for Ludean can be made to the Twin Lakes Church in Aptos, California.





