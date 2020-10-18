Lydia Michele (Welch) Feasel
Nov. 2, 1952 - Oct. 9, 2020
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Harold and Priscilla (Toshikian) Welch fell in love with daughter, Lydia Michele, on November 2,1952. She was always "my sister" to older brothers, Stephen and Raymond.
Dee Dee (as she was known) grew up on the Westside of Santa Cruz and went to Santa Cruz High School. Her closest friends were her many cousins who lived in and around Santa Cruz County.
Lydia married the late George "Bucky" Davis, Jr in 1970. The marriage did not last, but blessed her with an amazing son she named Tony.
In the mid-1970's, Lydia married Steven Brown. Their marriage was short-lived.
In 1980, Lydia married John Feasel. Their union lasted more than twenty years. She loved John's daughter, Dorey, as if she was her own. Although each was special, Kyla Dittmar was the step-grandchild she was closest with.
"Grandma Dee Dee" had more grandchildren to love when Tony became a father to Tyler and Tosha. She was very proud of their educational successes and watching them begin their exciting careers within the last few years.
Lydia put her life on hold in 2004 when asked by her family to move in with her aging parents. The three of them supported each other until her parents passed away in 2013 and 2018. In March 2019, Lydia moved to Iowa to be closer to her family and friends.
Some of her favorite pastimes were camping with family at Arroyo Seco and Yosemite, watching NASCAR and taking walks on Westcliff Drive. She and her mother enjoyed rotisserie chicken dinner on Saturday nights and at the holidays, we all knew she would make her "famous" pumpkin pies. Lydia liked the simple things in life.
During her life, Dee Dee suffered with several ailments, including beating thyroid cancer in 2018. Unfortunately, Covid-19, pneumonia, emphysema, and COPD proved too great for Lydia to conquer. She entered into eternal peace on October 9, 2020 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Lydia is preceded in death by ex-husband John Feasel; her amazing parents, Harold and Priscilla; brave brother, Stephen Welch; and many uncles and aunts.
She will forever be remembered by her devoted son, Tony Davis; step-daughter, Doreen Ditmar, beloved grandchildren Tyler Davis, Tosha Davis, Kyla Dittmar and her siblings and cousins; dearly loved brother Raymond and sister-in-law Naomi Welch; sister-in-law Diane Welch; niece Terri Welch, niece and nephew-in-law Lori Welch Bettencourt and Joe Bettencourt, nieces Christina Welch and Kendall Welch; great-nieces Brooke and Jillian Bettencourt; aunts Rosemarie Quigley and Barbara (Bobbi) Toshikian; dear friend Lori Masterson; and many other loved ones around the country.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the Santa Cruz Geneology Library or a charity of your choice
