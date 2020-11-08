1/1
Lyle Edwards Silldorff
1941 - 2020
Lyle Edwards Silldorff
Aug. 23, 1941 - Oct. 15, 2020
La Selva Beach
Lyle Edwards Silldorff passed away on October 15, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, and friend.
Lyle was born on August 23, 1941, in Peoria, IL to Esther Edwards and Clarence Silldorff. The family moved soon after to Hancock, Wisconsin where Lyle and his siblings grew up. He attended college in Stevens Point, WI before serving in the U.S. Navy from 1960-1964. He was a member of Heavy Attack Squadron 8 (VAH-8), working on A-3 Skywarriors and later deployed to Vietnam stationed aboard the USS Midway (CVA 41). His navy training led him to a lifelong career as a mechanical engineer until his retirement. He remained a lifelong supporter of the Navy as well as active with the VA and the Skywarrior alumni flight group.
On April 26, 1980 he married Patsy DaCosta. He was a devoted father to his four children: his sons David and Erik, from his first marriage to Jane Benson; and son Bradley and daughter Heather, from his marriage to Patsy.
Lyle had passions for many things. He was deeply religious and became an ordained Augustinian Priest presiding over many weddings and conducting blessings for friends and family. He was also a member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Aptos. Lyle was an avid reader and a history buff. He was a natural athlete and ran in many races and even a marathon. He loved the outdoors and animals. Lyle had a special ability to connect people of all ages and delighted them with his stories and endless jokes. Nearly everyone he touched from friends, family, acquaintances, and even strangers experienced Lyle's incredibly caring and generous nature. His charisma and loving personality was an instant draw, as were his morning brunches filled with his famous buttermilk pancakes.
For nearly 50 years, Lyle was a well-respected leader and friend to his AA brothers and sisters. This community was a special group that benefited from Lyle as much as he benefited from them.
In 2012, Lyle underwent heart surgery to receive an LVAD. His family is very grateful to the LVAD team at Stanford Hospital; as well as to Doctors Chandra, Gross, Kipps, Ellison, R. Singh and J. Johnson; to Dominican Home Care; and to all of his caregivers.
Lyle was predeceased by his mother, Esther; father, Clarence; sister, Terry; and his older brother and hero, Jim.
Lyle is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patsy; his children David, Erik, Bradley, and Heather; his daughters-in-law Rosemary, Nancy, and Stephany; and his son-in-law, Lawrence; eight grandchildren; his sister, Mary; and many nieces and nephews. He loved his family dearly and fought to stay alive to spend as much time on this earth as possible. His passing is monumental and he is missed greatly.
Friends and family of Lyle are invited to attend a virtual memorial service on Nov. 18, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Zoom link details:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86035187837?pwd=NXExV1lRV1U2R1lkVktTRzlpU01Jdz09


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 7, 2020
Lyle was absolutely one of a kind. This is a beautiful tribute. He always brought so much joy and kindness to everyone around him. Decker will always remember him teaching him about airplanes, most specifically the GeeBee. I will miss his stories and pancakes and I remember so vividly the way he would use his electric razor while driving us. We will miss him dearly.
Love, Lauren Cory Decker and Siena
Lauren Siri
Friend
