Lyle Waldon
April 26, 1921 - September 26, 2019
Felton California
Lyle Waldon passed away peacefully after 98 years of a life well-lived. He was born on April 26, 1921 in San Pedro, California to Ralph Waldon and Gladys Olive Thompson. He was raised in a hilly neighborhood in San Pedro and one story he shared was when he and his brother Dennis hitched a ride in a piano box that went careening down the hill.
Lyle graduated from San Pedro High School and went into the Navy during World War II in 1941. Notably, his boat was docked at Pearl Harbor one day prior to the Japanese invasion when his ship went on a training mission in the Pacific Ocean. He missed the bombing by one day. Prior to this, Lyle enjoyed his assignment in Hawaii and he worked as a bartender for the Officers' Club and as a Radio Technician 3rd Class. His ship, the USS Missouri, also traveled all around the world.
Upon his honorable discharge in 1949, Lyle returned to the USA and worked for several years at Edwards Air Force base in California where he often socialized with individuals such as Chuck Yaeger and the Mercury and Apollo astronauts. He also worked as a TV repair technician and as an electrician at Raychem for 10 years until retirement.
Lyle was interested in aviation and even purchased his own small plane which he was eventually forced to sell in order to support his family. He also loved riding his 1953 Harley Davidson Hydra Glide motorcycle and continued to ride until the age of 91.
Lyle married Sue Nichols and they had two sons: Lee and Larry. After divorcing Sue, he married Verlene M. Prud'homme on April 26, 1953 and they had two more sons: Daniel and David. Both families, along with Sue's daughter Penny, remained close as the children grew up, often visiting each other and playing together on a ranch in Morgan Hill.
For the past seven years of his life, Lyle lived with his son Dan Waldon, Dan's wife Martha and his granddaughter Mariel in the Zayante area of Felton. Our lives were enriched by sharing our home with him. Lyle was independent and sharp until a brief decline in his health during the last two months of his life.
He is survived by sons Lee (wife Beverly) of Utah; Larry of Montana, Daniel (wife Martha) of Felton, David (wife Guylene) of Grass Valley and step-daughter Penny Nichols of Washington. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Lee Jr, Karalynn, Jacqueline, Amber and Mariel and by nine great grandchildren and a large extended family. He will be interred at the Felton Cemetery next to his wife Verlene, ex-wife Sue and brother Dennis.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 26, 2019