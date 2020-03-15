|
|
Lynda Lonero-Strong
Jan. 16, 1947 ~ Feb. 2, 2020
Resident of Aptos
Lynda Lonero-Strong passed away peacefully at home, February 2nd, with her best friend and husband of 42 years by her side.
She was born in San Francisco, CA on January 16, 1947 to Tom and Mollie Lonero into a large and loving Italian family. The middle sister to Diane (Buzz Romeo) and Patricia (Kevin Boden), she was an outgoing, mischievous youngster that loved to surround herself with her family, including her numerous cousins.
Moving to Santa Cruz in the early 1970's she still never lost the love for The City and all the nuances of her home town. From sports, food, art museums, the opera, and concerts, she would love spending time exploring, visiting her old haunts, and seeing family. She was a member of the San Francisco Fine Arts Museum for 50 years.
Because of her open and warm personality, sales came easy to her and allowed her to be an entrepreneur with several businesses including real estate, jewelry, floral, and then over 25 years as manager of the local furniture store, Sweets in the Nude. She played softball, believed in equality, women's rights, philanthropy, was fiercely loyal, and outspoken. Although she loved cooking and preparing large meals for family and friends, she was best known for her smile and laugh. These memorable assets brightened up a room and will forever be in our hearts.
Lynda is survived by her beloved husband, Mark, her two daughters Cara and Jennifer Brechler (from a previous marriage to John Brechler), her sister Pat, her brother-in-law Buzz, her nieces and nephews, her little dog Talula, and the true pride and joy of her life, her granddaughter, Sunshyne Brechler.
Family and friends will gather Saturday, March 28th at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel, 1050 Cayuga Street, Santa Cruz at 11:00 a.m. with a reception following immediately after at the VFW Hall at 2259 7th Avenue, Santa Cruz.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Lynda Lonero-Strong can be made to Hospice of Santa Cruz County, 940 Disc Drive, Scotts Valley, CA 95066
View the online memorial for Lynda Lonero-Strong
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2020