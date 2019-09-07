|
Lynn M. Raadik
November 16, 1933 – August 31, 2019
Resident of Santa Cruz
Lynn M. Raadik, born in Des Moines, Iowa on November 16, 1933 to William Henry Mott Jr. and Jessibelle Van Deventer, passed away at home surrounded by her family on August 31, 2019. She was 85.
Lynn married Karl K. Raadik whom she met at their place of employment, Etching Corporation, on April 26, 1964. Before moving to Santa Cruz 27 years ago, they also lived in Fremont and Mill Valley.
Lynn worked in Event Marketing for Cisco, TGV, ADAC labs and various other High Tech companies. She belonged to many groups including AAUW, Candlelighters, Eastern Star, Jobs Daughters, Rainbow Girls and CEMA (Corporate Event Marketing Association).
As an avid reader, Lynn's love of books gave her children a magical childhood filled with adventure. Her favorite book to read to children was "Ferdinand the Bull" which she could recite by heart; "Silver Pennies" was her favorite book of poems. She dearly loved spending time with her family and friends, and going to parties. She was an impeccable dresser and shopping was one of her favorite past-times. She also loved flowers and red was her absolute favorite color.
She leaves behind her husband of 55 years, Karl K. Raadik; daughters, Gayle Logan-Silva, Debbie L. Johnson, Jan Fragoso, Julie H. Kelty and Karla R. James; brother, William H. Mott III; 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial service will be held at the Santa Cruz Memorial – Mission Chapel, 1927 Ocean Street Ext., Santa Cruz, CA on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11 AM.
If you would like to send your condolences to Lynn's family, share a memory or photo, or order flowers please visit www.scmemorial.com.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sept. 7, 2019