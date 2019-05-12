Lynne McPherson

February 7, 1939 - May 1, 2019

Encinitas, CA

Lynne McPherson (a.k.a. Mommy, Mom, Mama, Big Mama, Chief, Syd Smith and Nona), 80, transitioned from an angel on earth to an angel in heaven on May 1, 2019 in Encinitas, CA.

Her son, Scott, who Lynne always told him was her favorite child; her daughter Diana, who Lynne always told her was her favorite child; her daughter Julie, who Lynne always told her was her favorite child; and her youngest child Heidi, who Lynne always told her was her favorite child, were all by her side and holding her when her soul passed peacefully to the next phase of her adventure.

Born February 7, 1939 in Irving, Texas, Lynne had a heart as big as the state. As a young girl, she moved to Santa Cruz where she later attended Santa Cruz High, and continued education at Cabrillo College. In 1992, Lynne moved to Encinitas, CA to be near her children and then help raise her grandchildren.

Lynne is survived by her son Scott Vomvolakis and his wife Yvonne; daughter Diana Vomvolakis Boeh, her husband Mark and their son Blake; her daughter Julie McPherson Farmer, her husband Jack and their children Mitchell and Marcus; her daughter Heidi McPherson and all of the loving friends whose lives she touched.

Lynne was an avid reader whose knowledge and talents were endless. She dedicated her life to her family and taught them to be loving and benevolent, confident and strong, and to always fight for and stand up for that which you believe. Lynne's ability to love and care for family, friends and strangers at any given moment was the epitome of selflessness. She cared for all animals but had a special love for dogs. As her health declined, she often repeated the quote; "When I die I will be with all my puppies again."

In lieu of flowers or donations, and in keeping with Lynne's wishes, please offer compassion and be kind to all living creatures and love one another.

A celebration of Lynne will be held at a later date to be determined.





