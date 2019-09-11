|
Madeline Dee Spediacci-Miller
Sept. 2, 1949 - Sept. 5, 2019
Brentwood, CA
Madeline "Dee" Spediacci-Miller, 70, of Brentwood CA, formerly of San Francisco and Scotts Valley CA, passed away September 5, 2019 in Brentwood, California.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 2:00 – 5:00 pm at Santa Cruz Memorial Oakwood Chapel located at 3301 Paul Sweet Road, Santa Cruz CA, 95065. We welcome any and all to honor her during this service.
Dee was born and in San Francisco to Raymond and Madeline Spediacci on September 2, 1949 where she grew up with her three siblings, John, Carole and Angie. She later attended Balboa High School, graduating in 1967 and went on to become an accomplished executive in Silicon Valley.
Family was Dee's ultimate passion and she began hers in 1969 after marrying Jack Moran Pitts and having their two sons, Sean Moran Pitts and Gregory Raymond Pitts. They all eventually settled in Scotts Valley. Though that marriage eventually ended, Dee married Thomas Huggins Miller in 1989. From her marriage to Thomas, Dee gained two step-daughters, Traci and Kelley, whom she loved dearly. Tom and Dee loved each other immensely, fiercely (as Dee loved everyone in her life) and were the best of friends, enjoying 30 wonderful years together until her untimely passing.
Dee put family and friendship before anything, she was a helper, a planner, a facilitator – She was solely responsible for planning her eldest son Sean's wedding which will forever be remembered by all who were in attendance as one of the greatest ever and she was so proud of that!
If Dee knew you needed help, guidance, friendship, understanding, she was there without hesitation or judgment. Her huge smile, wonderful hugs and caring heart has been there for so many people over the years.
Dee lived for moments with her family and friends. She enjoyed camping trips all over California in her younger years with her kids and brothers and sisters, cruises to great destinations, Roaring Camp Railroad trips with her grandchildren and great-grandchild, and legendary holiday dinners with everyone together.
She was ultimately proud to be "Nana" to her grandchildren Michael Gannon-Pitts, Alicia Pitts, Madeline Pitts and Chanelle Curtis, step grandchildren; Abbie Muther, Ricky Muther, Thomas Naretto, Toni Naretto, and great-grandchild Tai Curtis Calhoun. Whether spending time with them on fun adventures or burning up her Amazon Prime account lavishing them with fun surprises – she was the BEST NANA EVER!
Dee is predeceased by her father, Raymond John Spediacci and survived by her mother, Madeline Spediacci (Scotts Valley, CA), two sons; Sean Pitts (Temecula, CA), Greg Pitts (Santa Cruz, CA), step-daughters; Traci Muther (Anaheim Hills, CA), Kelley Naretto (Buelton, CA), husband, Thomas Miller (Brentwood CA), brother, John Spediacci (Pacifica CA), sisters; Carole Acosta (Oakley, CA) and Angie Bouchard (Hayward, CA), grandchildren; Michael Gannon-Pitts and Madeline Pitts (Temecula, CA), Alicia Pitts (New York, NY), Chanelle Curtis (Santa Cruz, CA), step-grandchildren; Abbie and Ricky Muther (Anaheim Hills), Thomas and Toni Page Naretto (Buelton, CA), great-grandchild, Tai Curtis Calhoun (Santa Cruz, CA), four nephews, 3 nieces, as well as her pets, Chloe (dog) and Rascal (cat).
Donations in her honor can be made to the (act.alz.org or 1.800.272.3900)
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019