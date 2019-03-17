|
Manesh Shah
March 17, 1954 -February 23, 2019
Soquel
Manesh passed away from heart failure. By his side was his beloved family: Cindy Shah (ex-wife), their daughter Surehka Shah with her husband Anuj. Manesh was a native of India, and long time Soquel CA resident. He had a passion for photography that took him to many local and foreign venues. Family, friends, and neighbors will miss his companionship. Donations in Manesh's name, may be sent to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) www.namiscc.org. Personal condolences may be sent to "Manesh R. Shah Family" 4151 Soquel Dr #27, Soquel, CA 95073
View the online memorial for Manesh Shah
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019