Manuel John Beatrez, Jr.
August 8, 2019
Scotts Valley
Manuel John Beatrez, Jr., beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many, passed away August 8, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Palo Alto. He was 90 years old.
Manuel John was one of six children born in Fresno, California to Manuel John Beatrez senior and Theresa (Serpa) Beatrez. Growing up, he worked on the family farm, played the trumpet in the school band, and excelled at math. He enjoyed working on cars and spending time with his brothers Robert and Carl; they were known as the "Three Amigos." Always interested in aviation, he joined the Navy in 1949 with the dream of being a pilot, and served in the Korean conflict. After being honorably discharged from the Navy he attended San Jose State University and studied electrical engineering. He met and married Evelyn Elaine Berkey, and they had two children, Lawrence and Carolyn. He owned and operated his own automotive business, San Jose Automotive, and was known as "Honest John". He enjoyed restoring salvaged vehicles including sports cars, as well as riding motorcycles and flying his airplane, the Bonanza. He was divorced and later remarried to Elizabeth Ann Kish, and became a loving father to her three children Victoria, Elizabeth, and Ronald. After his divorce from Elizabeth he retired to Scotts Valley, where he enjoyed helping his aunt and uncle, Mary and Lawrence Bennett, gardening, and visiting with friends and family. He loved the Scotts Valley community and was known for his sense of humor, keen intelligence, and his willingness to help anyone in need.
Manuel was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel Beatrez senior and Theresa Beatrez, his brothers Daniel, Joseph and Carl Beatrez.
Manuel is survived by his brother Robert Beatrez of Maryland, his sister Nancy Hilz of Santa Clara, children Lawrence Beatrez, Carolyn DeLucia, Elizabeth (Betsey) Christianson, Victoria Beatrez and Ronald Beatrez, grandchildren Vince DeLucia, Nicole Strong, Maggie Christianson, John Christianson, Jeremy Christianson, James Beatrez, Jason Beatrez, Jennifer Kopp, Leah Henderson-Carter, Nicholas Sweeney, his great-grandson Everett Strong, and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins throughout the United States.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Semper Fi Fund at www.semperfifund.org or a .
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019