Marcelino Colin AcevedoDecember 11, 1929 - October 18, 202057 Year Resident of Santa CruzAt the age of 90, Marcelino Colin Acevedo passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his home in Santa Cruz. He was born on December 11, 1929 in Mexico City. Marcelino is preceded in death by his children, Mercedes Acevedo, Alex Acevedo and infant son Marcelino Acevedo Jr. He is survived by his wife Matilde Acevedo, his daughters, Dianna Acevedo, Marcy Lauderbaugh (spouse-Larry), son Michael Acevedo, Grandchildren, Eddie Acevedo (spouse-Tara ), Micaela Elise Guzman, Isabella Rich and great granddaughter, Amelia Karina Acevedo, and numerous nieces and nephews.In his twenties, Marcelino ventured out to the border town of Tijuana where he worked as a musician, playing romantic boleros. When he sang, it made you cry because you truly felt the depth of those heartfelt songs. At every family party, he was known to take out his guitar and strum a few cords with his best friend- Joel Cervantes. It was his beautiful voice that made his wife, Matilde fall in love with him, not love at first sight, but love by the first song. They were married in Mexico and returned to the U.S. to begin their family, first in Pescadero, CA and ultimately, making Santa Cruz their permanent residence. Marcelino began working for Campbell Soup Mushroom Co. in Pescadero and retired after turning 65. Retirement boredom quickly set in, so he decided to start his own gardening service until he became ill. Most of his clients knew his truck by the unapologetic bumper sticker that said, "Same shit, different day." This quiet, humble and unpretentious man was liked and respected by all who knew him.After being diagnosed with terminal cancer, he was in denial; and not because he didn't believe his doctors, but because he said, that if he had such an "invasive cancer", then why was he still able to eat the hottest salsa, walk his dog, Milo to the park, or plant a garden full of chilies and tomatoes. It was his sheer will to live, love of his family and stubbornness that kept him going. Marcelino's passing is an enormous loss to the entire extended Acevedo family, but we are grateful to the many friends and family here and in Mexico that have reached out to us via phone calls or social media. The family is extremely grateful to Hospice for their professionalism and compassion; especially his nurse Amy Bigard and aide, Fatima Alvarado. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to Hospice of Santa Cruz County.