Marcia McManus

January 31, 1925 - April 25, 2019

San Jose

On Thursday, April 25, 2019, Marcia Jane (Peterson) McManus, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away at age 94.

Marcia was born January 31, 1925 to George and Ethna Peterson. She grew up in Saratoga, CA, and was a resident of San Jose. She attended Los Gatos High School and graduated class of 1942. Marcia attended Mills College in Oakland and received her master's degree from the University of Colorado, at Boulder.

In1950, she married Charles H McManus Jr. They raised three children.

Marcia was an educator through and through. As a young woman, she wanted to help children who had fallen behind in school. Having found Miss Carden and her Teaching Method, Marcia became a tutor. She later taught at Hillbrook School in Los Gatos, served as Principal of St. Andrew's school in Saratoga. She went on to start her own school, Carden El Encanto Day School in Santa Clara, in 1973 where thousands of students were educated over nearly a forty year span.

Marcia was proud to have campaigned for Ronald Reagan when he was running for Governor of California. When she first met him she was skeptical. She said to him,"I don't think that an actor will make a good governor". His reply was, "We shall see."

She served on the Board of the Carden Educational Foundation for most of her career.

Some of her most cherished achievements were being awarded The Woman of the Year in 1956 by the San Jose Jaycees, serving as president of the Junior League from 1959-1960 and mostly being a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She was proud to be a life member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and extremely proud of her Swedish heritage.

She is survived by two Children: Kathleen Diane Martin (Lawrence) of Santa Clara and Kristin Anna Rao (John) of San Jose, her grandchildren: Shannon, Kim, Benjamin and Ali. Sean Charles McManus, her son, and Charles Henry McManus Jr., her husband, predeceased her.

She loved any handiwork and enjoyed playing games on her I Pad. She loved Russell, her dog who was her tenth wire haired fox terrier.

She was known for her quick wit and her kind and compassionate spirit. She was a strong woman who touched many lives.

She lived a Life Triumphant!!

Services will be held in the Chapel of the Oaks, Saturday, May 18 at 11:00 at Oak Hill Funeral Home San Jose.

There will be a reception following the interment.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Carden Educational Foundation:

https://www.carden.org/donation/





