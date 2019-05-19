Marcial Padilla Garcia

July 22, 1948 ~May 15, 2019

Resident of Watsonville

Marcial Garcia passed away on May 15, 2019 at his Watsonville home with his loving wife and family by his side. He was 70.

Born in Mexico on July 22, 1948, the son of Catarino Vasquez Garcia and Josephina Padilla Garcia. He immigrated to the United States in 1969 first to Chicago, Illinois where he had family. In 1972 he came to Santa Cruz where he worked multiple jobs to support his family, including working at the Holiday Inn and the Crow's Nest Restaurant. In 1982 he began working for San Lorenzo Lumber Company where he worked until last year when health issues required him to retire.

He was described by his family as a very hardworking man who was very devoted to his family. He enjoyed spending time with his many friends, whom were like family to him. He was a very proud grandfather of his eight grandchildren. He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, past President of the P.T.A of Santa Cruz Gardens School and was a volunteer for the migrant program.

He is survived by his loving wife, Imelda Garcia; his children; Sara Hemingway, Claudia Rocha Jimenez and her husband Jaime, Marcia Garcia, Christopher Garcia and his wife Jill. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Alyssa Moore, Allan Silva, Joshua Silva, Kaela Hemingway, Santiago Jimenez, Elena Garcia, Frida Jimenez and Carlos Garcia.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 515 Frederick St, Santa Cruz, CA on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at 10:00 am. A vigil prayer service and recital of the holy Rosary will be held at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel, 1050 Cayuga St, Santa Cruz, CA on Tuesday May 21st at 7:00 pm. Viewing hours will be at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel on Tuesday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. A private inurnment will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.





