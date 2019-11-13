Santa Cruz Sentinel Obituaries
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Vista Del Lago Mobile Home Park
Marcy Ray Fischer


1960 - 2019
Marcy Ray Fischer Obituary
Marcy Ray Fischer
May 2, 1960 – Sept. 30, 2019
Resident of Wyoming
Marcy Ann Ray Fischer age 59 passed away in Wyoming on September 30, 2019 from a five year battle with cancer. She was born to Harold and Carole Ray in Santa Cruz, CA. She attended local schools and graduated from Soquel High class of 1978.
A memorial is being planned on November 20, 2019 at Vista Del Lago Mobile Home Park beginning at 3:00 pm.
Marcy is survived by her loving husband Mike, her wonderful son Shea and her mother Carole Ray. She is also survived by her three sisters; Bonnie Braid, Jennifer Bogner and Kimberly Espinosa.


View the online memorial for Marcy Ray Fischer
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 13, 2019
