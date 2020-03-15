|
|
Mardi Brick
Dec 2, 1924 - Feb 26, 2020
Santa Cruz
Mardi Brick passed away at her home that she loved in Santa Cruz. She accomplished so much in her lifetime, but she had the energy for several more lifetimes. Born in Reno, NV, she lived a major portion of her life in Los Gatos. Predeceased by her son Mark in 1965, from Cystic Fibrosis, it was a terrible blow to her. However, she viewed life in a positive way. She had a long list of accomplishments. She was an activist, tirelessly working on several projects. She was the Mayor of Los Gatos in 1978-1979. She was the first to receive the U.S. Department of the Interior's Cultural Achievement Award. Mardi was the champion force that helped create Highway 85 that was needed in Santa Clara County. She was a founder and 2nd president of Californians for Preservation Action. Her accomplishments are too long to list. She loved her friends and family with a vengeance. She is survived by her daughter Anna Gualtieri and two daughter-in-laws Gaye-Lynn Bennett and Mary Male (Brick) and by her many nieces and nephews. She was very close to her nephew John Iacovelli. They had a special bond. She will be missed by all.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2020