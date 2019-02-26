Margaret "Peggy" Ann Ernst

March 8, 1948 - February 20, 2019

Corralitos

Born March 8, 1948 and Peacefully entered rest February 20, 2019

Peggy was born in Hendricks, Minnesota to Dale and Dorothy Fuhs. In the third grade they moved to Watsonville where she attended local schools. She graduated from Watsonville High School in 1967 and married Darwin Ernst in August of the same year. They made their first home in Mountain View and eventually moved back to Watsonville. In 1973 they moved to Corralitos where they built a home and remained, raising their two daughters, Jennifer and Heather.

She made a career of working in the Pajaro Valley Unified School District. She was an office assistant at Bradley Elementary and Aptos Junior High before joining the staff at Watsonville High School as their fiscal specialist. While working at the high school she was active with the Watsonville High School Foundation and served as President, Treasurer, Newsletter Editor and chairperson of the Hall of Fame and Evening for the Black and Gold. She continued serving in this capacity even into retirement, finding great pleasure in presenting successful Watsonville High School Alumni to the student body of WHS at the inspiring Hall of Fame assembly. She entered into retirement with joy and took great pride and pleasure in caring for her grandchildren.

She was proud to be involved with her daughters in 4H, and volunteering at the Corralitos Community Library. She was also a member of the Corralitos Grange and Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, traveling, RV camping, holiday gatherings and going to Giants and 49er games. She dearly loved her little dog Sadie who will miss her immensely.

Peggy is survived by her husband of 52 years Darwin, and daughters Jennifer Ernst (Jade), Heather Ernst-Walker (Brad) and two wonderful grandchildren, Angelina and Brett, and numerous family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Dorothy Fuhs and her sisters Janet McMahon and Janice Dougherty.

Peggy's big smile, warm heart and caring nature will be missed by all who knew her! Rest In Peace Margaret!

A Celebration of Life will be held on March 8th at 2:00 pm at the Corralitos Community Center, 35 Browns Valley Road, Corralitos. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Jacob's Heart, , or .





