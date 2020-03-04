|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Crocker
May 5, 1925 - February 21, 2020
Resident of Aptos
Peggy passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, the 21st of February. She was at home, surrounded by her family, her care givers, and Hospice nurse. A ring of grace and love was formed around her. Angels came to lead her away to those whom she had loved and gone before her. She was 94, having given so much in her life, living fully with a deep and caring heart. Even in her dying, she thought of others more than herself. Always gracious and loving. She was forever the saintly head of the house even after two years of battling a crippling stroke and repeated falls and broken bones. She was more than ready when the Lord called her home.
She was born in Oakland, California to Louis and Margaret Roth. She had one older brother, Robert, who early in his 50's died from cancer. She graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, attended the College of Arts and Crafts in Oakland, and was given to the study of art and design. At the age of 23, she met her husband, James B. Crocker, 28. It was said to be love at first sight for Jim. From their marriage came four children - Mark, Kathryn and Steven (twins), and Lin. While raising her family, she worked as a social worker, art instructor, and professional Interior Designer. She lived in Northern California all of her life, settling in Aptos in 1984 when Jim cofounded a project management firm. She actively traveled abroad with her husband and a close circle of friends. She participated in the Santa Cruz Art Forum and the Symphony League, and was a member of the Uptown Ladies. Her great joys in life were gardening, painting, travel, and close, abiding friendships. Her great strengths were compassion, hospitality, and unconditional love, all expressed in the sweet radiance that was part of her.
She is survived by her children, Lin's spouse, Emile, and Steven's spouse, Carolyn, and five grandchildren – Sebastian, Gabriel, Charles, Adam, and Zachary. A special thanks goes to Hospice of Santa Cruz for their extraordinary care during her last days. Love and deep admiration go to her care givers and their years of wonderful service and constant kindness of heart – Rocio and Gloria Escoto, Lupe Casiano, Maria Lupe Herminez, Fermina Torres, and numerous others.
A private memorial is to be announced in the coming weeks. Peggy was a bright light for so many, and she shall be with us always.
View the online memorial for Margaret "Peggy" Crocker
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 4, 2020