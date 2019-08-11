Santa Cruz Sentinel Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Ogle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Elsie Ogle


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Elsie Ogle Obituary
Margaret Elsie Ogle
Dec. 31, 1921 - Aug. 7, 2019
Resident of Watsonville
Margaret Elsie Henderson was born in Vancouver, WA, on December 16, 1921, to Alexander Winchester Henderson and Gail (Smith) Henderson. She graduated from Vancouver High School in 1939, and attended Linfield College, where she met her husband, Harold L. (Hal) Ogle. They were married on December 6, 1941. During World War II, Margaret worked in the Kaiser Shipyards in Vancouver while Hal was overseas in the Army. After the war, they settled in Vancouver, and raised their two children.
The family moved to Santa Cruz in 1964, where they opened a hardware store in the East Cliff Village shopping center. Hal died in 1968, and Margaret went to work at Cabrillo College. Margaret was involved in the arts all her life, working in a variety of mediums. She built and remodeled several houses, and made over one hundred Japanese rice paper lamps. She was known for her beautiful photographs. She spent her retirement traveling around the world and continued to do so even after becoming legally blind over twenty years ago.
She was lucky to have a group of dedicated and caring friends, including Nancy & John, Carole, Kristin, and especially Joann Gallagher, without whom she would not have been able to live in her own home for the last ten years of her life.
A private memorial service has already been held, per Margaret's wishes.


View the online memorial for Margaret Elsie Ogle
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
Download Now