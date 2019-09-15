|
|
Marguerite Roesner
Nov. 11, 1922 - July 27, 2019
Soquel California
Marguerite(Peggy)Helen O'Neal Roesner was born to Arthur O'Neal and Delila Morgon O'Neal Wakefield 11/11/1922 in Petoskey Mi. She was Preceded in death by son Allen Scott Roesner: husband Claude Warren Roesner & long time friend William Billings. She is survived by: sons John Arthur Roesner & Michael Joseph Roesner: daughter Mary Lila Dare: Grandchildren Kayle Michelle, Margaret Lee, Michael Jay, Jessie Eugene, Cassandra Marie, Timothy John & many cherished great grand children. Our beloved Mother, Grandmother & Great grandmother passed out of this life peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her loving family July 27th 2019. Her life was blessed and she was a blessing. She was a talented artist and excelled as a real estate broker. She gifted those around her with her love, intelligence and humor. She was an avid gardener. She especially loved her flowers and tomatoes. She nurtured all those around her with her abundant love. She will be missed. May her name be a blessing.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019