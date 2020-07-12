Maria Amparo HansonFeb. 21, 1930 ~ June 30, 2020Resident of Scotts ValleyBeloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Maria A. Hanson of Scotts Valley, CA, passed away at the age of ninety on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was born in Guatemala City, Guatemala and moved to the San Francisco area with her mother and four brothers when she was eighteen years old.There she attended college, met her husband, Robert Hanson, and later became a U.S. citizen. They moved to the San Jose area where they lived for many years, and later made their home in Felton and then Scotts Valley in Santa Cruz County where they enjoyed the beauty of the redwoods. Maria and her husband were married for sixty-three years.Maria retired from the County of Santa Cruz where she worked in the Social Services Department. She enjoyed gardening and entering flowers at the county fair, line dancing, various crafts and spending time with family. She was an excellent cook and will be especially remembered for all the wonderful meals she loved to prepare for family. She also enjoyed taking drives to the beach several times a week.Maria is survived by her three daughters: Linda Schurg and her husband Wayne, Leila Berens and her husband Dane, and Lisa Wolverton; grandchildren Marissa, Ryan, Christopher and Drew; great grandchildren Madelyn and Samuel and her brother Carlos de Leon. She will be lovingly remembered by her family and greatly missed.