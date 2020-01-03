|
|
Maria De La Luz Ventura
June 30, 1936 - Dec. 24, 2019
Royal Oaks
Maria De La Luz Castillon Ventura passed away at her home in the early morning of December 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving husband and children. Luz courageously battled cancer this past year and during this difficult time, she continued to teach her family about her love for God, Jesus Christ and the Virgen Maria de Guadalupe. Luz was born in Navidad, Jalisco, Mexico on June 30th, 1936. As one of the oldest of 10 children, she helped raise her siblings. In 1954, she married the love of her life, Leon P. Ventura and together they immigrated to the United States to work in Agriculture. While Leon served in the U.S. Army in Germany, Luz worked in the military industry in Oakland, CA, before being stationed in Seattle, Washington. Together, they raised 6 children while Leon worked in migrant Agriculture in California and Arizona. Luz raised her children with all her love, was a wonderful cook and baker ( apple empanadas from her apple trees were the best!), a detailed seamstress, a green thumb, and was a wise and spiritual life advisor with a witty sense of humor. Luz also loved visiting her family in Cananea, Sonora, and enjoyed singing with her siblings. At home, Luz loved to take daily walks with her husband and enjoyed visits from her children and grandchildren. Luz also devoted her time to giving talks about her faith in God and marriage at the Cursillo weekend retreats at San Pablo De Colores in Pajaro. This November, Luz and Leon celebrated 65 years of marriage! Luz returned to God in heaven leaving her husband Leon P. Ventura, and her children, Ana Ventura Phares, Alicia Ventura, Manuel Ventura, Juana Ventura Cruess, Leon Ventura Jr., Rebeca Ventura and her 13 grandchildren. Luz is preceded by the death of her 1st born baby daughter Yolanda Ventura.
Visitation Services will be held on January 6th from 5-9 p.m. at Mehl's Chapel in Watsonville. Catholic Rites and the Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Mass for Luz will be held on January 7th at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Pajaro at 1 p.m. with the burial at Valley Public Cemetery at 2445 East Lake Ave, Watsonville, followed by a reception at San Pablo de Colores at 505 San Juan Rd. in Pajaro. Gracias madre y esposa por dandonos todo su amor, su fe en Dios, su sabiduria, apoyo y risa. Thank you, mother, and wife, for giving us all your love, your strong faith in God, your wisdom, support and laughter. We know that your spirit is with God's love. We love you so much and your spirit lives on in our hearts until we see you again. -The Ventura family.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 3, 2020