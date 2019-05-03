Maria Guadalupe Haduca

Oct. 10, 1925 - April 29, 2019

Watsonville

Maria Guadalupe Peralta Haduca passed at Dominican Hospital, surrounded by loved ones on April 29, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born on October 10, 1925 to Sotero de Peralta & Victoria Busto. She was preceded in death by her husband, Pablo Haduca; brother, Felix de Peralta of Hawaii and son, Raymundo Haduca of Japan. Maria Guadalupe journeyed to the United States in 1976 from the Philippines and settled in Watsonville, CA. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was a member of the Teamsters Union, worked in agriculture and food processing before retiring in 1985 to take care of her many grandchildren. Maria Guadalupe enjoyed playing bingo, cooking meals for her loved ones and watching her novelas/teleserye's. Maria is survived by her children; Judith Haduca of Watsonville; Danilo (Anita) Haduca of Marina; Lydia (Dominador) Acosta of Castroville, Perlita (Nestor) Banez of Las Lomas, Chito Haduca of Watsonville, Marjorie Edna (Homer) Moreno of Pleasanton, Arthur (Maria) Haduca of Watsonville; 19 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and many inherited grand and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Mehl's Colonial Chapel on Sunday, May 5 from 5-9 p.m. with the rosary recited at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady Help of Christians Church on Monday, May 6 at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at Pajaro Valley Memorial Park. The family thanks Mehl's Colonial Chapel for handling Maria Guadalupe's wishes.





