|
|
Maria Irene Ramirez
Jun. 1, 1929-Jan. 27, 2020
Santa Cruz
On January 27th, 2020 at 8:51pm our Queen, Maria Irene Ramirez Flores, or known to many as Irene or Abuelita Nene, passed away in her home surrounded by her loved ones at her bedside. She was 90 years young. Irene was born in Tonaya, Jalisco, Mexico where she spent most of her childhood and teenage years. She later met & married her husband of 53 years, Cesario Flores. Irene & Cesario had 9 beautiful children: Raul (Silvia) Flores, Arturo (Elva) Flores (Elva), Margarita (Temo) Valdes, Luis (Berta) Flores, Refugio (Beatris) Flores, Abel (Clara) Flores, Rafaela (Carlos) Garcia, Griselda (Marco) Oliva; Maria (Rafael) Ferro, who blessed them with 31 grandchildren, followed by 39 and still counting great grandchildren. Irene lived and danced to her own tune in life. She was the life of the party, even when there was no party to be had. Her presence was hard not to notice as her beautiful smile, infectious laughter, and especially singing so proudly that of her favorite song "Mi Gusto Es" gravitated many to her. She enjoyed making tamales with her family and feeding anyone who knocked on her front door. She never said no to a game of Loteria, and she always walked away a winner. Above all, her greatest passion in life was spending time with all her family. Although her beautiful soul has gone off to brighten the heavens her memory & way of life forever remains the foundation to the many generations of our family to come. She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Cesario Flores and son in-law Carlos Garcia She is survived by her sister Maria who is 103 years young, 9 children and their spouses, 31 grandchildren, & 39 great grandchildren. Maria's family would like to especially thank her caregivers Lourdes Flores, Lucia Zavala, and Martha Leon, as well as Hospice of Santa Cruz for their wonderful care. Also, a special thanks to "Team Abuelita Nene" for their Walk To End Alzheimer's in Maria's honor. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 2pm-6pm with a Rosary at 6pm at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel, 1050 Cayuga Street in Santa Cruz, California. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11am at Holy Cross Church, 210 High Street in Santa Cruz, California. A Committal Service will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
View the online memorial for Maria Irene Ramirez
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Feb. 2, 2020