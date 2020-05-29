Marian Hopson
1926 - 2020
Marian Hopson
Feb. 5, 1926
May 20, 2020
Marian Hopson passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020.
She married O.A. "Al" Hopson in 1944 and moved to Watsonville in 1945. She worked for the J.C. Penney Company for 35 years. She was very active in the community serving as a bowling coach for Junior bowlers, holding various State and local positions with the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
She enjoyed Bingo on Friday nights at St. Francis. She leaves behind her husband of 75 years, one son; Tom (DeeDee) Hopson, granddaughters; Jennifer (Oscar) Alaniz, Maggie, and Molly Hopson, and one great-granddaughter; Ava Alaniz. She was preceded in death by son Richard (Tina) Hopson.
A Celebration of Life will be given in her honor at a later date. She will be laid to rest at the Pajaro Valley Memorial Park. Any donation in her honor can be made to the Ladies Auxiliary Unit 121 of the American Legion, 214 Center Avenue, Watsonville, CA 95076.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on May 29, 2020.
