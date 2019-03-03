|
Marian Joan Crampton Vantress
July 17, 1934 – February 19, 2019
Resident of Santa Cruz
Our beloved "Mimi" passed away surrounded in love. Marian was born in Fresno, CA to Robert Crampton and Monica Dempsey Crampton. She was raised in San Francisco and graduated from UC Berkeley. Marian married Kenneth Vantress, Jr. and raised four children, Robert, Sally, Michael and Mary, in San Jose, CA. Marian started her own company, Vantress Design, a commercial interior design firm, in 1972. She was involved in many philanthropic groups, including the Rotary and Symphony.
She is survived by her son, Robert M. Vantress, daughter-in-law, Jeanne Vantress, daughter, Sally Vantress-Lodato, son-in-law, Jim Lodato, daughter, Mary Vantress-Cook, daughter-in-law, Kelly Vantress and grandchildren, Lynn Painter, Kim Painter, Kaylee Painter, Kenny Painter, David Vantress, Tim Vantress, Julia Vantress, Nicole Vantress, Spencer Vantress, Michelle Lodato and Brian Lodato. Marian was pre-deceased by the father of her children, I. Kenneth Vantress, Jr., brother, Robert James Crampton and son, Michael K. Vantress.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Oakwood Chapel in Santa Cruz on Saturday, March 9th, at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, https://alzfdn.org/.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019