Marianne F. Babad


Marianne F. Babad Obituary
Marianne F. Babad
Dec. 29, 1947 – Apr. 3, 2019
Resident of Santa Cruz
Marianne passed away peacefully on April 3. She was born in Southern California to Charles E. and Frances Hill. She went to nursing school in San Diego and enjoyed her work as a registered nurse, first in coronary care at UCLA Medical Center, then in administrative positions elsewhere. After becoming disabled she went back to school for a degree in education and got a teaching credential. She taught special education for learning disabilities and adult education classes in health science in San Jose. She gave time for volunteer work as well. After additional health problems she became more disabled, was not able to use a walker or drive, and was confined to a wheelchair for the rest of her life. Marianne stayed mentally active until her last few months. She was laid to rest on April 10 at Oakwood Memorial Park. Arrangements were under the direction of Benito & Azzaro.
Marianne is survived by her husband, Dr. Joshua Babad, son, Jonathan Babad, daughter, Lauren Babad, granddaughter, Emily Marianne Babad, sister, Christina Reitman, nephew, Matthew Reitman and brother, Charles J. Hill.
Marianne was a strong and good-hearted person. She will be missed by all who knew her.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019
