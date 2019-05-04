Marie Madolyn Coppock

August 19, 1924 - April 7, 2019

Resident of Scotts Valley

Marie Coppock passed away on April 7th, surrounded by her family. She was 94 years old. She is survived by her five children, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

Marie was born on August 19, 1924 in Alliance, Ohio, to her parents, Helen and Felix Freuler, who were emigrants from Switzerland. She grew up with her younger brother, Richard, on their family's farm, where she spent her afternoons riding horses and reading under the lilac bushes. Around the time she graduated from Alliance High School, she met Richard Coppock at the local Quaker church. They married in 1944, while he was home on a brief leave from WWII. In his absence, she attended Mount Union College in Alliance, double majoring in psychology and English and minoring in French. By the time he returned from war, she was teaching English and French at Alliance High.

Those were lucky students. Marie's mind was elegant and perceptive, and her caring attention was the rare kind that could make its recipient feel as though they were the only person in the room. Her parents had always taught her to stand up for the underdog, and this showed in the way she connected to and inspired students who others seemed unable to reach.

Richard's successful career as an electronic engineer and inventor took them across the country. They had five children, raising them in Ohio, Arizona, and California. Marie continued to teach on and off, eventually returning to a full-time position in the special education department at Lynbrook High School in Cupertino, California. She had a strong sense of justice, and was always a step ahead of the times. In the 1960s, when their family was living in a conservative neighborhood in Scottsdale, Arizona, she volunteered for Planned Parenthood, taking her daughters with her to knock on the doors of Phoenix's low-income households, educating women about their right to birth control.

The natural life of every party, Marie radiated a kind of inner light that drew people to her. After school, the neighborhood kids in Scottsdale crowded the Coppock home for her homemade cake, and, in the evenings, she hosted lively cocktail parties, her rhinestone cigarette holder in hand. But you'd just as soon find her in an armchair with a book of poetry, or gardening alone in the afternoon sun. "The world is too much with us," she'd sometimes say, quoting a Wordsworth poem, which was her way of expressing that she needed a retreat, a space in which to nurture that light of hers.

Later in life, she gathered her large family together for every holiday, her fireplace strung with two dozen stockings on Christmas morning. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her deepest joy. Despite their number, they never had to compete for her affection; there was just so much of it. She loved deeply, unabashedly, and always without condition. She was the very center of her family's universe.

Marie's memorial service will be held at 12 pm on Friday, May 10, at Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills, 615 N. Santa Cruz Ave., Los Gatos, California. A graveside service will take place at 3 pm in Los Gatos Memorial Park, 2255 Los Gatos-Almaden Rd., San Jose, California.

There are no words for how deeply Marie will be missed, or for what the world has lost with her passing.





