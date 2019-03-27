Marie Meyer

Dec. 3, 1924 - March 16, 2019

Aptos

On March 16, 2019 Marie Meyer passed away quietly in her sleep at her home in Aptos, California.

Marie was born Marie Virginia Casey on December 3, 1924 in Edgewater, New Jersey. In 1939 she met Paul Meyer at a local baseball game. They soon became boyfriend and girlfriend. Marie waited for Paul to return from service in WWII. They were married on January 10, 1946 Holy Rosary Church in Edgewater.

Paul and Marie lived and raised their four children in first Fort Lee and then in the California cities of Culver City, Saratoga and (since 1972) Aptos.

Paul and Marie remained married for 65 years, until Paul's passing in 2011.

Marie had a variety jobs but for Marie her first and foremost job was raising and caring for her family.

Marie (Mimi to her family) is survived and deeply loved by son Paul Jr., daughters Barbara Frost, Carol Reinero and Suzanne Meyer, ten grandchildren and one great grandchild. Marie was preceded in passing by her parents, James and Mary Casey, her sister Agnes Bradbury and grandchildren Travis Pinheiro and Mikayla Meyer.

In a private ceremony Marie's family will spread her ashes in Monterey Bay, just as they did Paul Sr.'s (Poppa's) ashes in 2011.





