Louise Marie Pollard

March 7, 1933 - July 11, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

Friends and family will gather on Wednesday in Santa Cruz to say goodbye to a wonderful and loving mother, devoted grandmother, and trusted friend, Louise Marie Pollard. Louise passed away peacefully in her sleep under her family's supportive care after a decade long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Louise was in the secure comfort of her home of 43 years where she raised her family and always felt at peace. She was 86 years old.

Born in Los Angeles to Roberdeau and Angelina Neuman, Louise grew up in a closely knit extended family that taught her to treasure and support her loved ones above all else. Her mother inspired her deeply felt faith in God, the importance of committing her energy to her church community, and the value of living a Christ centered life. She developed a lifelong appreciation of literature, dramatic performance, and musical arts alongside her beloved brother Donald.

Louise achieved academic success first at UC Berkeley and then USC, where she discovered her professional mission of social work. She began her career in working with children and teens in crisis and in adoption placement. In her later years, she worked for Santa Cruz County Senior Services, having refocused upon the needs of the elderly after devoting years to the care of her mother as she faced both cancer and Alzheimer's disease. After retiring, she became a CASA advocate as she helped struggling foster children to find a better life.

As she progressed through her college and early career years, Louise came to recognize the importance of achieving empowerment and full equality for all women. She fought for the passage of the ERA, and was an advocate for reproductive rights, women's health issues, civic engagement, and in supporting female candidates for political office. She volunteered with Planned Parenthood, N.O.W., and The League of Women Voters throughout her life.

Louise was an active congregant of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Santa Cruz. She was instrumental for many years in the administration of the church, serving as a deacon, elder, and treasurer. Trinity became her second home and she dearly loved and respected the many friends she made in her over 30 years of worship and fellowship with them.

She is survived by her son Mark Pollard of Santa Cruz; her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Mark Venerussi of Sydney, Australia; her grandchildren: Kyle, Jared, and Caitlin Venerussi; her niece, Cindy Bradshaw; nephews Ken and Paul Flodquist; her lifelong friend, Patricia James, and her many friends, colleagues, and fellow advocates within the Santa Cruz community.

Services will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, located at 420 Melrose Ave in Santa Cruz on Wednesday July 17th at 1 p.m. She was laid to rest in a private ceremony at Santa Cruz Memorial Park, beside her husband of 38 years William Roy Pollard, who preceded her in death in 2004. Any kind acts of charity can be made to the Trinity Presbyterian Church Mission Fund.





